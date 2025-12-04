TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD sticks to gains above 0.6600, highest since late October after Aussie trade data

  • AUD/USD continues scaling higher as hawkish RBA continues to underpin the Aussie.
  • Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and lend additional support to the pair.
  • Spot prices reacted little to rather unimpressive Australian Trade Balance data on Thursday.
AUD/USD sticks to gains above 0.6600, highest since late October after Aussie trade data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair prolongs its strong uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so and advances to a fresh high since late October during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices stick to gains following the release of Australian trade balance data, with bulls looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.6600 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the country's trade surplus widened to A$4,385 million MoM in October, compared to A$3,938 million in the previous month. Additional details showed that exports rose 3.4% vs 7.9% in September, while imports registered a growth of 2% during the reported month. The immediate market reaction, however, turns out to be muted as diminishing odds for more policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continue to underpin the Aussie and act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.

On Wednesday, RBA Governor Michele Bullock admitted that inflation is not yet sustainably back within the central bank's 2% to 3% target band. Furthermore, Bullock warned that if the price pressure turns out to be permanent, it would have implications for the future path of monetary policy. Traders further pared their bets for an RBA rate cut next week, instead now see a greater chance that the central bank will hike rates next year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and favors the AUD/USD bulls.

In fact, traders are now pricing in a nearly 90% probability that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs next week amid signs of a gradual cooling of the US economy. Adding to this, speculations about a dovish successor of Fed Chair Jerome Powell keep the US Dollar (USD) depressed near its lowest level in over one month, which turns out to be another factor that acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Furthermore, the bullish tone around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven buck and validates the positive outlook for the risk-sensitive Aussie.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance (MoM)

The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Dec 04, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 4,385M

Consensus: -

Previous: 3,938M

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, trading in the upper 1.1600s ahead of the opening bell in Asia. Increasing selling pressure on the Greenback keeps the pair’s upside impulse unchanged as markets gear up for the usual US jobs report on Thursday.

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond to clinch multi-week tops on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold holds gains above $4,200 as weak US payrolls fuel rate cut bets

Gold holds gains above $4,200 as weak US payrolls fuel rate cut bets

Gold price posts modest gains near $4,210 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The precious metal edges higher amid growing expectations of a US interest rate cut next week. Traders will keep an eye on the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is scheduled for release later on Thursday.

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers