AUD/USD pauses below 0.6600 as bulls near the wedge resistance.

The Australian Dollar benefits from the hawkish tilt of the RBA, while markets await clarity on when the Fed may begin cutting rates.

AUD/USD remains in a strong short-term bull trend as prices weigh trade risks against yield differentials.

The battle between the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the US Dollar (USD) persists on Friday, with bulls in the AUD/USD pair continuing to push for a break through the next major resistance level at 0.6600.

This psychologically significant level has become a key battleground, holding both bulls and bears in check as price action stalls just below it. As momentum pauses, market participants are increasingly turning their attention to the fundamental catalysts that could strengthen the bullish case.

From a fundamental standpoint, the Federal Reserve (Fed) remains hesitant to cut interest rates in the near term. However, the focus has shifted from whether the Fed will cut rates to when such a move might occur.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains committed to supporting the country’s economic resilience. On Tuesday, the RBA surprised markets by holding the cash rate steady at 3.85%, a move that was perceived as more hawkish than expected. While the central bank did not rule out the possibility of future rate cuts, markets responded positively to the decision.

Australia’s limited exposure to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, due to its modest trade deficit with the United States, has also provided the AUD with some relative insulation. With political risks priced in, technical factors are now offering further insight into current market behaviour and why the price remains firm near this key resistance zone.

AUD/USD s talls below psychological resistance at 0.6600

AUD/USD is currently trading just below the 0.6600 psychological resistance level. Prices are consolidating within a rising wedge pattern that has been forming since late April. This level continues to cap bullish momentum, with price action respecting the upper boundary of the wedge while maintaining higher lows, a sign of persistent buying interest.

Support is reinforced by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September-April decline, located near 0.6550. Below that, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6486 and the 200-day SMA at 0.6402 are offering additional support for the short-term move.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the upside, a confirmed breakout above 0.6600 would open the door for a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6722, with further gains potentially targeting the October swing high near 0.6942. However, failure to break above current levels could result in a pullback toward 0.6500.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently reads near 59, indicating bullish momentum without signaling overbought conditions. This leaves room for further upside, though the pair may require a fundamental catalyst or a clear breakout above wedge resistance to gain traction in the short term.

