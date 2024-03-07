AUD/USD soars to 0.6600 on cheerful market mood, Fed Powell’s testimony eyed

- AUD/USD jumps to 0.6600 as the appeal for risk-sensitive assets improves.
- The US Dollar will be guided by Fed Powell’s testimony and US NFP data.
- Market expectations for Fed rate cuts in June escalate.
The AUD/USD pair rallies to the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in the early New York session on Thursday. The Aussie asset witnesses significant buying interest as the risk appetite of the market participants has increased on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the June policy meeting.
Considering positive overnight futures, the S&P 500 is expected to open on a bullish note, indicating an upbeat market mood. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 4.07%. Increasing market expectations for a Fed rate cut in June have reduced yields on interest-bearing government bonds. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slumps to 103.20 as uncertainty deepens over United States growth momentum outlook.
The US Employment data, released on Wednesday, indicated that labor market conditions are easing. The ADP Research Institute reported that hiring by private employers was lower at 140K against expectations of 150K in February. In January, jobs posted by US employers were slightly lower at 8.863 million vs. 8.9 million in December.
Going forward, investors will get more insights into the labor market after the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published on Friday.
Meanwhile, investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress at 15:00 GMT. Investors would like to know when the Fed will start reducing interest rates.
In the Asia-Pacific region, investors await China’s inflation data for February, which will be published on Saturday. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is forecasted to have risen by 0.4%. The annual CPI data is expected to have increased at a higher pace of 0.5% against 0.3% in January. Higher price pressures would indicate an increase in consumer spending.
It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China, and improving China’s economic prospects strengthen the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|0.6565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6525
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6567
|Daily SMA200
|0.6562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6582
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.661
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
