AUD/USD slumps to fresh multi-week lows below 0.7100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD selloff picked up steam in the American session.
  • US Dollar Index extends rally beyond 94.00 on Wednesday.
  • US PMI data showed private sectors economic activity continued to expand in September.

The AUD/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure in the American session and slumped to its lowest level since early August at 0.7089. As of writing, the pair was down 1% on the day at 0.7102.

DXY rally continues on Wednesday

The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in September. The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI improved from 53.1 to 53.5 and the Services PMI edged slightly lower to 54.6 but remained well above the 50 threshold.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained nearly 1% after rising decisively on Monday and Tuesday, extended its rally and touched its best level in nearly two months at 94.31. At the moment, the DYX is up 0.25% on the day at 94.20.

On the other hand, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in August declined by 4.2% on a monthly basis and caused the AUD to weaken against its rivals during the first half of the day.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases featured in the remainder of the day the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7105
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 0.717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7285
Daily SMA50 0.72
Daily SMA100 0.6989
Daily SMA200 0.6771
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7236
Previous Daily Low 0.7154
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7204
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7055
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.722
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7269
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7302

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit's optimism

XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

