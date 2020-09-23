AUD/USD slumps to fresh multi-week lows below 0.7100

- AUD/USD selloff picked up steam in the American session.
- US Dollar Index extends rally beyond 94.00 on Wednesday.
- US PMI data showed private sectors economic activity continued to expand in September.
The AUD/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure in the American session and slumped to its lowest level since early August at 0.7089. As of writing, the pair was down 1% on the day at 0.7102.
DXY rally continues on Wednesday
The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in September. The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI improved from 53.1 to 53.5 and the Services PMI edged slightly lower to 54.6 but remained well above the 50 threshold.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained nearly 1% after rising decisively on Monday and Tuesday, extended its rally and touched its best level in nearly two months at 94.31. At the moment, the DYX is up 0.25% on the day at 94.20.
On the other hand, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in August declined by 4.2% on a monthly basis and caused the AUD to weaken against its rivals during the first half of the day.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases featured in the remainder of the day the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|0.717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7285
|Daily SMA50
|0.72
|Daily SMA100
|0.6989
|Daily SMA200
|0.6771
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7236
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7302
EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.
XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860
Metal resumed their decline on Wednesday. Gold broke under $1,870/oz and tumbled to $1,864, the lowest in six weeks and slightly above the August low at $1,862.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.