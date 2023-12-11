AUD/USD remains confined below 0.6570, focus on RBA’s Bullock speech

- AUD/USD remains sideways near 0.6565 on the stronger USD.
- The FOMC meeting begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with no change expected.
- The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey came in at 80.8 vs. 76.4 prior.
- RBA’s Bullock speech and US CPI report on Tuesday will be in focus.
The AUD/USD pair remains confined in a tight range of 0.6550-0.6575 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. A firmer US Dollar (USD) weighs on investor appetites and creates headwinds for the pair. At press time, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6565, down 0.02% for the day.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with no change expected. Market players will take cues from the statement on when rate cutting could start next year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the markets have priced in that FOMC to hold the rate steady at 5.25%–5.50% at its December meeting and pricing in a 25 basis point (bos) rate cut as early as March next year.
The focus on Tuesday will be the US November's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which could offer some hints about further monetary policy paths. The monthly inflation figure is expected to rise by 0.1% MoM, while the annual rate is estimated to ease from 3.2% to 3.1%. Finally, the annual core inflation figure is projected to remain at 4.0%.
On the other hand, the Reserva Bank of Australia (RBA) left the official cash rate steady at 4.35% last week, but opened the door for additional rate hikes if inflation remains sticky. Consumer confidence in Australia improved to its highest since February following a decision by the RBA to hold rates. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey for the week came in at 80.8 from the previous week's 76.4.
The RBA Governor Michele Bullock is set to speak at an event in Tuesday’s Asian session. Traders will also keep an eye on the Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence survey and the National Australia Bank's Business report. On the US docket, the US CPI and FOMC meeting will be in the spotlight. These events could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6568
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6578
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6561
|Daily SMA50
|0.6446
|Daily SMA100
|0.6466
|Daily SMA200
|0.6576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6674
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
