AUD/USD Price News: Aussie bullish attempts capped by 0.6751 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is fading the 0.6751 resistance level. 
  • Bears are eying the 0.6725, 0.6677 and 0.6647 price levels on the way down.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
After dropping sharply in January AUD/USD is attempting to bounce from near the 0.6700 figure. However, the spot is also fading the 0.6751 resistance suggesting that the spot might want to challenge the lows near 0.6725, 0.6677 and 0.6647 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6749
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6745
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6817
Daily SMA50 0.6862
Daily SMA100 0.6834
Daily SMA200 0.6866
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6775
Previous Daily Low 0.6723
Previous Weekly High 0.6829
Previous Weekly Low 0.6682
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6743
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.672
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6668
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6772
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6824

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

