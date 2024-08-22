AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tests 0.6750 to reach overbought territory

- AUD/USD price may advance further daily chart analysis indicates strengthening of a bullish bias.
- The 9-day EMA is positioned above the 50-day EMA, suggesting the recent price action outperforming the longer-term trend.
- The seven-month high of 0.6798 level appears as the key barrier.
AUD/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 0.6750 during Thursday’s European hours. The daily chart analysis indicates that the pair trends upwards within an ascending channel pattern, reinforcing the bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidates slightly below the 70 level, indicating that bullish momentum is in play. However, if the RSI reaches 70, it would signal that the AUD/USD pair is entering overbought territory, suggesting a potential correction might be imminent.
Moreover, the daily chart analysis also indicated that the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned above the 50-day EMA, which is typically interpreted as a bullish signal. This suggests that the recent price action is outperforming the longer-term trend.
In terms of resistance, the AUD/USD pair could target the region near its seven-month high of 0.6798, reached on July 11. A break above this level would likely encourage the pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the 0.6860 level.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may first test the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the 0.6700 level, followed by the nine-day EMA at 0.6686. The next support lies at the 50-day EMA at 0.6634.
A break below the 50-day EMA could weaken the bullish bias and increase downward pressure, leading the AUD/USD pair to test the throwback support at 0.6575. If the pair falls below this support, it could extend its decline toward the next throwback level at 0.6470.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|-0.26%
|0.11%
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.17%
|GBP
|0.15%
|0.26%
|0.38%
|0.03%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|-0.38%
|-0.45%
|-0.26%
|-0.31%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|0.12%
|0.23%
|-0.03%
|0.45%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.13%
|0.26%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|0.31%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.17%
|-0.09%
|0.31%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1150 after Eurozone PMI and wage growth data
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1150 in the European session on Thursday. The Euro remains unfazed by the mixed German and Eurozone PMI reports and Negotiated Wages data. Meanwhile, the US Dollar holds the rebound ahead of US S&P Global PMI data.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3100 following upbeat UK PMI figures
GBP/USD holds its ground and trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3100 in the European trading hours. The S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI in the UK rose to 53.4 in August from 52.8, pointing to an ongoing growth in the private sector and supporting Pound Sterling.
Gold extends shallow pullback ahead of key data releases
Gold extends a modest pullback on Thursday during the European session as US yields bounce back into the green and the USD – to which Gold is negatively correlated – inches back into positive territory after falling to year-to-date lows early Wednesday.
MATIC price poised for rally as on-chain data shows a positive bias
Polygon's (MATIC) price has risen 27% since the start of this week and, as of Thursday, is continuing to trade higher by 0.5% at $0.52. On-chain data shows that MATIC's TVL is rising.
US S&P Global PMIs seen broadly unchanged in August, signaling moderate economic expansion
S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the US PMIs for August on Thursday. The indexes are the result of surveys of the senior executives in the private sector and are meant to indicate the overall health of an economy.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.