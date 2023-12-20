AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trades inside Tuesday’s range

- AUD/USD struggles for a direction as investors shift focus towards the US core PCE price index data.
- Broader market mood is quite upbeat as rate cut expectations by the Fed deepen.
- A breakout of the symmetrical triangle chart pattern has strengthened the Australian Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair trades sideways inside Tuesday’s trading range of 0.6700-0.6775 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset struggles for a direction as investors shift focus towards the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for November, which will be published on Friday.
The S&P500 opens on a negative note as profit-booking has kicked in. The overall market mood is quite upbeat as investors lean towards deepening rate cut expectations by the Federal reserve (Fed) in 2024. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces selling pressure after a pullback move to near 102.50.
On the Australian Dollar front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep interest rates restrictive for longer as inflation in the Australian region is more than doubled the required rate of 2%.
AUD/USD has continued its winning streak after a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in wider bullish ticks and heavy volume. The asset is expected to extend upside towards the immediate resistance of 0.6900.
Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6630 continues to provide support to the Australian Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a decisive break above the intraday high of 0.6770 would expose the asset to July 20 high at 0.6846, followed by July 13 high around 0.6900.
On the flip side, downside bets would trigger if the asset breaks below December 7 low at 0.6525. Slippage below the same would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6500 and November 17 low at 0.6452.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6771
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6463
|Daily SMA200
|0.6578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
