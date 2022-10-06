AUD/USD Price Analysis: Strikes two-day old resistance around 0.6550, upside seems favored

- AUD/USD has jumped to near a two-day high at 0.6547 amid a cheerful market mood.
- A seven-day long consolidation in a 0.6390-0.6547 range is likely to explode sooner.
- The RSI (14) has shifted its range to the bullish territory of 60.00-80.00.
The AUD/USD pair is advancing firmly right from the initial tick amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The asset has reached near Tuesday’s high at around 0.6547 and is expected to overstep the same with sheer confidence as commodity-linked currencies have hogged the limelight.
A seven-day long consolidation on an hourly scale after reporting a fresh two-year low at 0.6363 is indicating a bullish reversal ahead. The asset is displaying the balanced auction profile in a 0.6390-0.6547 range. The chartered region will be marked as the most auctioned region forward.
The aussie bulls have driven the asset above the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6492 and 0.6508, which adds to the upside filters. A formation of a golden cross, which is represented by the bullish cross of 50-and 200-EMAs, will strengthen the aussie bulls further.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted its oscillation range from 40.00-60.00 to 60.00-80.00, which indicates that upside momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a break above Tuesday’s high at 0.6547 will drive the asset towards and September 22 high at 0.6670 and September 18 high at 0.6734.
Alternatively, a drop below the two-year low at 0.6363 will drag the asset towards the 16 April 2020 low at 0.6264, followed by the round-level support at 0.6100.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6526
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6806
|Daily SMA100
|0.689
|Daily SMA200
|0.7065
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
