AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses RBA’s Lowe inspired gains near 0.6730 within bullish channel

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low during two-day downtrend.
- 200-EMA prods Aussie pair’s fall inside one-month-old ascending trend channel.
- Impending bear cross on MACD lures sellers but 0.6670 is the key to confirming bearish trend.
AUD/USD remains depressed for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday low near 0.6730 amid the early European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair reveres Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe induced corrective bounce while poking the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
It’s worth noting that the quote’s U-turn from the aforementioned channel’s top line joins bearish MACD signals to favor the latest pullback in the AUD/USD price.
As a result, the Aussie bears are well-set to conquer the stated key EMA support of 0.6730 and aim for the 0.6700 round figure.
However, a convergence of the ascending trend channel’s lower line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s downturn from mid-February to March 10, around 0.6670, appear a tough nut to crack for the bears.
In a case where the AUD/USD drops below 0.6670, the odds of witnessing a fall towards targeting the YTD low, currently around 0.6565, can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, recovery moves can aim for the aforementioned channel’s top line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 0.6800.
Following that, 0.6810 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.6852 may act as intermediate halts during the run-up targeting February’s peak of 0.7030.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6673
|Daily SMA50
|0.6809
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6862
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
