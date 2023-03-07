AUD/USD Price Analysis: Prone to sheer downside below 0.6700 despite hawkish RBA

- AUD/USD has failed to capitalize on the hawkish RBA policy.
- The RBA continued the 25 bps rate hike spree and pushed the OCR to 3.60%.
- Australia’s monthly CPI indicator suggests that inflation has peaked.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a sideways auction in the early European session after a Reserve bank of Australia (RBA)’s monetary policy-inspired volatility. The Aussie asset looks vulnerable above the 0.6700 support despite the upbeat market mood.
In the interest rate decision, RBA Governor Philip Lowe pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) consecutively for the fifth time to 3.60% to sharpen monetary tools in the battle against persistent Australian inflation. RBA’s Lowe cited “The monthly CPI indicator suggests that inflation has peaked in Australia,” as reported by Reuters.
Further downside in the US Dollar Index (DXY) looks likely amid the absence of recovery signs after printing a fresh day low near 104.16. S&P500 futures have reported more gains, indicating that investors have underpinned the risk-appetite theme.
AUD/USD is showing a tad longer consolidation in the range of 0.6700-0.6784 on an hourly scale. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6737 is acting as a major barricade for the Australian Dollar.
A slippage by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 is indicating a downside momentum ahead.
A downside move below March 01 low around 0.6700 will drag the Aussie toward December 07 low at 0.6669 and December 20 low at 0.6629.
In an alternate scenario, a confident break above March 01 high at 0.6784 will send the asset toward the round-level resistance at 0.6800 followed by February 06 low at 0.6855.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6712
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6846
|Daily SMA50
|0.6899
|Daily SMA100
|0.6754
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
