AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered around 0.7350 inside short-term EMA envelope

  • AUD/USD holds lower ground inside weekly trading range.
  • 20-day, 50-day EMA restricts immediate moves, 100-day EMA adds to the upside filters.
  • Steady RSI suggests further grinding but a three-week-old trend line break keeps sellers hopeful.

AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7360, down 0.09% intraday, during early Tuesday.

The Aussie pair dropped to the September-start lows the previous day before bouncing off 0.7355. In doing so, the quote keeps the short-term trading range between 20-day and 50-day EMA.

In addition to the 20-day and 50-day EMA levels, respectively around 0.7385 and 0.7350, steady RSI conditions also signal a lack of momentum.

However, the pair’s sustained trading below 100-day EMA, around 0.7460 by the press time, as well as the last week’s downside break of an ascending trend lien from August 20, keeps the AUD/USD sellers hopeful.

Hence, sellers await a downside break of the 20-day EMA level of 0.7350 to aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May-August downside, near 0.7290.

Following that, 0.7230 and 0.7160 may challenge AUD/USD bears before directing them to the yearly low near 0.7130.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7364
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.7369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7309
Daily SMA50 0.7359
Daily SMA100 0.7525
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7377
Previous Daily Low 0.7336
Previous Weekly High 0.7469
Previous Weekly Low 0.7345
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7351
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7344
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7319
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7302
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7385
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7402
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7427

 

 

