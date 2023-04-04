AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.6820 breakout and RBA

- AUD/USD seesaws around five-week high after positing the biggest daily jump in three months.
- Convergence of 200-EMA, three-week-old ascending trend line challenges Aussie pair buyers.
- Hopes of dovish rate hike also raise doubts about bullish bias.
- Upbeat RSI, bullish MACD signals keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful unless the quote stays beyond 100-EMA.
AUD/USD aptly portrays the pre-RBA anxiety as it makes rounds to 0.6780-85 during early Tuesday, following the strongest daily run-up since early January.
Mixed concerns about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision challenge the AUD/USD bulls even if a clear upside break of the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) keeps them hopeful.
Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.
However, a convergence of the 200-day EMA and an upward-sloping resistance line from mid-March, around 0.6820 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD buyers.
Following that, the 0.6900 and the 0.7000 round figure may act as intermediate halts during the likely run-up targeting the mid-February swing high of around 0.7030.
Meanwhile, pullback moves need to conquer the 100-day EMA level of 0.6770 to convince short-term AUD/USD sellers.
Even so, 0.6720 and the previous day’s low surrounding 0.6650 could challenge the pair bears before giving them control. In that case, the Year-To-Date low of 0.6564 will be in focus.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6665
|Daily SMA50
|0.6815
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6972
