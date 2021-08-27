AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flat lined below mid-0.7200s, focus remains on Powell’s speech

- AUD/USD surrendered modest intraday gains amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- Hawkish comments by various Fed officials acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
- The bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish trades ahead of Powell’s speech.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.7235 region.
The US dollar gained some positive traction during the early North American session after various Fed officials added to market speculations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases in 2021. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets continued lending some support to the perceived riskier aussie. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which, in turn, helped limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, this week's strong recovery move from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark, or YTD lows stalled near the 0.7280 region. This coincides with the previous YTD lows and is closely followed by the 0.7300 mark and a strong horizontal support breakpoint, around the 0.7330 region.
Given the overnight pullback, the AUD/USD pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction suggests that the near-term bearish trajectory might still be far from over. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory.
A subsequent decline below the daily swing lows, around the 0.7220 area, will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then drag the major below the 0.7200 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near mid-0.7100s en-route the 0.7120 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful move up might continue to confront some resistance near the 0.7280 zone and might be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7300 mark. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair near the 0.7330 support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7243
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7304
|Daily SMA50
|0.7399
|Daily SMA100
|0.7567
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7281
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7234
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips under 1.1750 as pre-Powell tensions rise
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, as the US dollar bounces ahead of Fed Chair Powell's critical speech in which he may hint about tapering bond-buys. His colleagues have called to start the process. US Core PCE met estimates with 1.1750.
GBP/USD rises above 1.37 ahead of Powell's critical speech
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.37, paring its losses and dismissing Brexit-related shortages and rises in UK covid cases weigh on sterling. Markets are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech and hints of tapering.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell
Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.