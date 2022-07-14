- Fake breakdown of the descending triangle has strengthened the aussie bulls.
- The asset has captured the 50-period EMA at 0.6764 confidently.
- A decisive move above 60.00 by the RSI (14) will accelerate the odds of a bullish reversal.
The AUD/USD pair is marching towards the round-level resistance of 0.6800 after sensing a responsive buying action. The asset has rebounded firmly after hitting a low of 0.6730 in the Asian session. An escape from the fears of recapturing a two-year low at 0.6711 has strengthened the antipodean against the greenback.
A downside fake-out of the descending triangle formed on an hourly scale is indicating that the aussie bulls are not bearish for now. The downward sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from June 16 high at 0.7070 while the horizontal support is plotted from June 1 low at 0.6763. The aussie bulls have returned to the volatility contraction pattern.
Aussie bulls have captured the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6764, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish now. However, the 200-EMA at 0.6802 is still higher than the prices.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to hit 60.00 and a breach of the same will bring a bullish reversal for the counter.
Should the asset violate July 6 high at 0.6827. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset towards July 5 high at 0.6896, followed by June 30 high at 0.6920.
Alternatively, a drop below Monday’s low at 0.6713 will drag the asset towards the 29 May 2020 high at 0.6683. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards the 30 April 2020 high at 0.6570.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.678
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6876
|Daily SMA50
|0.6991
|Daily SMA100
|0.7169
|Daily SMA200
|0.7205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6800 on strong Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is extending gains towards 0.6800 on stronger-than-expected Australian jobs data. The aussie Unemployment Rate slumped to a new 48-year low of 3.5% in June. The US dollar clings to the CPI-led gains amid a tepid risk tone. Focus shifts to US data.
EURUSD Price remains pressured below 1.0050 on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0050, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
Gold Price retreats towards 16-month-old support as US inflation fuel recession woes
Gold Price (XAUUSD) remains pressured below $1,730, reversing the previous day’s bounce off an 11-month low during Thursday’s Asian session. The metal’s weakness could be linked to the market’s fears of recession, higher interest rates and the US dollar's strength.
USD/JPY bulls step on the gas in the Tokyo open and eye 138.00
USD/JPY rockets towards 138.00 on the strength of the US dollar. US CPI is feeding through into flows and supporting a firmer US dollar. Central bank divergence is in play and supporting the greenback.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!