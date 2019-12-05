AUD/USD price analysis: Australian dollar trading in a triangle pattern near 0.6830 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie is off daily lows after being under relative bearish pressure earlier in the session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6821/14 support zone.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot had a bounce near the 0.6850 level above the 50 and 100 DMAs. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The aussie is consolidating the recent gains in a triangle pattern around the 200 SMA. In the New York session, the market is trading below the 0.6836/43 resistance zone. However, if the market happens to pierce this zone, the quote could climb to the 0.6864 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is off the daily lows while trading above the 200 SMA but below the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near. As the underlying trend remains bearish, the sellers could try to break the 0.6821/14 support zone. Further down lie the 0.6800, 0.6779 and 0.6775 level.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6834
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.6853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6815
Daily SMA50 0.6809
Daily SMA100 0.6816
Daily SMA200 0.6917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6856
Previous Daily Low 0.6812
Previous Weekly High 0.68
Previous Weekly Low 0.6754
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6839
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6797
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6782
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6912

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data

EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data

US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is changing and not only in prices

Crypto market is changing and not only in prices

2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.

Read more

Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.

Gold News

USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data

USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data

Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures