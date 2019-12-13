AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie eases from 2.5-month highs, trades below 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading at session’s lows as bulls have stepped out on Friday.
  • The market is challenging the 0.6838/0.6824 price zone. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is currently rejecting the 0.6900 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the market challenged the October/November highs.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is retracing down sharply, testing the 0.6880/0.6867 price zone. Bulls seem to have stepped out for the time being. A break below the current support could lead to a deeper pullback towards the 0.6838/0.6824 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is expected at the 0.6912 and 0.6931 price levels.
  
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6883
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 0.691
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6816
Daily SMA50 0.6823
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6911
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6913
Previous Daily Low 0.6866
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6832
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6944
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6974

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

China confirms phase one of a trade deal, mood boosted but dollar mixed

China confirms phase one of a trade deal, mood boosted but dollar mixed

The EUR/USD pair keeps easing after flirting with 1.1200 earlier in the day, now around 1.1140 with the greenback trading unevenly after Chinese authorities announced major progress on phase one and that the US agreed to cancel tariffs.

EUR/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

