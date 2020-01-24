AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie drifting down to fresh 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is breaking below the 0.6831 support.
  • Downside targets can be seen near 0.6790 and 0.6767 levels. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is under bearish pressure falling to new January lows while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting an underlying bearish bias. The market is breaking below an ascending trendline. The market is starting to pierce below the 0.6831 support. A daily close below this level can see further downside towards the 0.6790 and 0.6767 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 0.6892 and 0.6918 level.s 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6821
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.6842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6914
Daily SMA50 0.6871
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.6881
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6879
Previous Daily Low 0.6829
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.686
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6921

 

 

