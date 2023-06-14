AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bulls occupy driver’s seat above 0.6730 support, Fed eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD picks up bids to print mild gains at monthly peak, up for the fifth consecutive day.
  • Clear upside break of four-month-old previous resistance line, 200-EMA favors Aussie bulls.
  • Overbought RSI conditions, 50% Fibonacci retracement prods further advances amid pre-Fed anxiety.

AUD/USD struggles to extend the latest upside momentum despite posting mild gains near 0.6770 amid the mid-Asian session on Wednesday.

In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from February, now support, as well as the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announcements prods the bulls of late.

Also read: AUD/USD grinds higher past 0.6750 amid pre-Fed anxiety despite softer US inflation

It should be noted that the overbought RSI conditions and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s February-May downside, near 0.6810, quickly followed by the previous monthly peak of around 0.6820, also challenge the AUD/USD pair’s upside.

Hence, the Aussie pair remains unimportant for momentum traders till it trades between the resistance-turned-support and the previous monthly high, respectively around 0.6730 and 0.6820.

In a case where the Fed matches market forecasts and offers a hawkish halt, the AUD/USD can break the 0.6730 support, which in turn will open doors for the quote’s south-run towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, near 0.6620.

Meanwhile, the US central bank’s inability to please the policy hawks, mainly due to the recently downbeat US inflation, can propel the AUD/USD price past the 0.6820 hurdle. The same will allow the bulls to aim for the mid-February highs of near 0.7030.

However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.6890, also known as the golden ratio, will precede the 0.7000 psychological magnet to check the AUD/USD bulls on their way to the north.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6768
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.6767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6621
Daily SMA50 0.6662
Daily SMA100 0.6736
Daily SMA200 0.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6807
Previous Daily Low 0.6738
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6579
Previous Monthly High 0.6818
Previous Monthly Low 0.6458
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6734
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6665
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.684
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6872

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium

EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830

EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022

GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022

GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.

GBP/USD News

Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further

Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further

XAU/USD  trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised  the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1%  and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up. 

Gold News

Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin

Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin

Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.

Read more

Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff

Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff

While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures