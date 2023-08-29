AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bulls await RBA’s Bullock, US data within a triangle around mid-0.6400s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD pares intraday gains within two-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Upbeat RSI, clear break of previous resistance line from late July keep Aussie buyers hopeful.
  • RBA’s Bullock needs to defend hawkish bias, US data should ease to defend pair bulls.
  • Sellers remain hopeful below 0.6630 but downside room appears limited until 0.6360.

AUD/USD retreats from intraday high to 0.6445 as markets brace for key Aussie catalysts heading into Tuesday’s European session. Even so, the risk-barometer pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day while staying inside a fortnight-old symmetrical triangle.

That said, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, to be the Governor in three weeks, is up for a speech and will be closely observed as the pair buyers run out of steam due to fears of policy pivot. Following that, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August, expected at 116.2 versus prior 117.00, will direct the AUD/USD pair’s moves.

Technically, the Aussie pair remains on the front foot despite the latest inaction as it defends the previous week’s upside break of a one-month-old resistance line, now support around 0.6360, with a symmetrical triangle. Adding strength to the upside bias is the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.

However, the 100-SMA and the stated triangle’s top line, respectively near 0.6465 and 0.6475, could restrict the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the 200-SMA hurdle of 0.6590.

In a case where the AUD/USD remains firmer past 0.6590, a downward-sloping resistance line from July 14, close to 0.6630 at the latest, will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, a downside break of the stated triangle’s bottom line, close to the 0.6400 threshold as we write, isn’t an open invitation to the AUD/USD bears as a convergence of the previous resistance line and the yearly low, around 0.6360, appears a tough nut to crack for sellers.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6444
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 0.6429
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6484
Daily SMA50 0.6628
Daily SMA100 0.6652
Daily SMA200 0.6726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.644
Previous Daily Low 0.6402
Previous Weekly High 0.6488
Previous Weekly Low 0.638
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6425
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6416
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6369
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6445
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6462
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6483

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data

EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data

EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues. 

GBP/USD News

Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus

Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus

Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail

New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail

PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain.

Read more

The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week

The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week

US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures