AUD/USD: On the back-foot ahead of RBA as CNH firms to fresh highs

AUD/USD positioned ahead of the RBA on th backfoot.

The risk of additional declines remains high for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD has been firmly on the back foot following a free fall in CNH after the Chinese fixed USD/CNY above 6.90 yesterday setting off a wave of risk-off flows. This is all going against the Aussie leading into the Reserve Bank of Australia today having been knocked down from 0.6800 to a low of 0.6748, its weakest point (ex-Jan 2019 flash crash) since March 2009.

In early Asia we had the following: USD/CNH rallies to fresh highs as US Treasury calls China as currency manipulator and USD/CNH continues to move higher, now printing a fresh high of 7.1364. AUD will need a lifeline from the RBA today or face even lower levels, especially should the Dollar eventually find some stability on risk-off flows.

RBA outlook

" Having cut the cash rate at consecutive meetings, the RBA’s language suggests a steady hand at 1.0% and an easing bias, rather than yet another cut," analysts at Westpac explained.

Such a pause seems likely even though the quarterly statement (due Friday) is often a catalyst for policy change. Governor Lowe should provide some guidance on the updated forecasts. It will also be worth noting the language around the US-China trade outlook."

AUD/USD levels

"The AUD/USD pair attempted a recovery during US trading hours amid prevalent dollar’s weakness, although it met sellers at 0.6782," Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained: