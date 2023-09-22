AUD/USD manages to hold above 0.6400, upside potential seems limited amid bullish USD

- AUD/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
- Business activity in Australia's private sector returns to growth in September and lends support.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and keeps a lid on any further gains.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to build on the previous day's bounce from the 0.6385 region, or over a one-week low, and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 0.6400 mark, though the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
A survey showed that business activity in Australia’s private sector returned to growth in September after two straight months of contraction and offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. The Judo Bank Flash Australia Composite PMI improved from 48.0 in August to 50.2 during the reported month. Adding to this, Australian Services PMI climbed to a four-month high and came in at 50.5 for September, up from 47.8 in August. The Manufacturing PMI, however, remained in contraction territory and declined to 48.2 from 49.6 in the previous month, holding back bulls from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Aussie.
Furthermore, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), bolstered by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, contributes to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair. The Fed on Wednesday decided to keep rates unchanged at a 22-year high, between the 5.25%-5.50% range, as expected. In the accompanying policy statement, the Fed signalled the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the end of this year in the wake of sticky inflation. Adding to this, policymakers see the benchmark rate at 5.1% next year, suggesting just two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to four projected previously.
The outlook, along with an unexpected drop in the US Weekly Jobless Claims, continues to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond touches a fresh 17-year peak, while the 10-year US Treasury yield climbs to the highest since November 2007 and continues to underpin the Greenback. Meanwhile, the Fed's higher-for-longer narrative fuels concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, in turn, is seen weighing on investors' sentiment, which further benefits the safe-haven buck and undermines the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar.
Traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register modest weekly losses and remain well within the striking distance of the lowest level since November 2022, around the 0.6355 region touched last week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6413
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6608
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6461
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6532
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight
USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair.
AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs.
Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data
Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Takeaways into the end of the week
As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously.