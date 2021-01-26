AUD/USD: Locked in a 20-pip range, falling US yield may power breakout

- AUD/USD in stasis as US stock futures decline.
- Weakness in US yields looks to be restricting downside.
AUD/USD is trading in a 20-pip range of 0.71 to 0.7120 for the ninth straight hour.
The 0.3% decline in the S&P 500 futures look to be capping the upside in the Aussie dollar. Meanwhile, the overnight decline in the US Treasury yields could be restricting losses near 0.71. The 10-year yield fell by six basis points to 1.028% on Monday, weakening the bid tone around the greenback.
Broader outlook bullish
With the Federal Reserve running an open-ended bond purchase program and markets expecting generous fiscal spending under Joe Biden's Presidency, the path of least resistance for AUD/USD appears to be on the higher side. The anti-risk dollar typically underperforms in global economic upswings.
The greenback has already taken a beating since the March crash. AUD/USD has rallied from 0.55 to 0.78 in the past ten months.
However, in the short-term, potential rise in the US Treasury yields, the RBA's aggressive A$100bn QE program (with potential for more), ongoing pain for Australia's tourism and education exports, and tensions with China could play the spoilsport, according to Westpac analysts.
The US 10-year yield rose from 0.9% to 1.17% earlier this month, putting a bid under the oversold greenback. Yields rose following the Democrats' recapturing of Senate control.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7563
|Daily SMA100
|0.7369
|Daily SMA200
|0.7133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7748
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
