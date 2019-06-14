AUD/USD keeps the red near 3-week lows post-Chinese macro data

- Remains depressed for the fourth session in the previous five.
- Mixed Chinese macro data does little to influence the move.
- Investors now eye US retail sales figures for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair managed to recover few pips from three-week lows, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6900 handle post-Chinese macro data.
The pair remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session, also marking the fourth day of negative move in the previous five and retreated farther from last Friday’s post-NFP swing high to one-month tops.
Growing market concerns over a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions, coupled with increasing bets for further RBA rate cut move in the coming months had been weighing heavily on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
This coupled with the recent US Dollar rebound - despite firming market expectations that the Fed will cut rates by the end of this year, further collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide to sub-0.6900 level, the lowest since May 24.
Meanwhile, Friday's mixed Chinese macro releases - showing an unexpected decline in Fixed Asset Investment and Industrial Production, largely offset by stronger monthly retail sales figures, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Moving ahead, Friday's economic docket also highlights the release of US monthly retail sales, which might now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6932
|Daily SMA50
|0.7009
|Daily SMA100
|0.7064
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6939
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6901
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.