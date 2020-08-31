- AUD/USD trades in the red near 0.7350 versus 0.7381 in early Asia.
- China's NBS Manufacturing PMI bettered estimates to signal expansion in August.
- Overbought AUD is struggling to cheer the upbeat China data.
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in August. So far, however, the data has failed to revive buying in the China-sensitive Aussie dollar.
China's NBS Manufacturing PMI, which mainly focuses on state-owned enterprises, dropped to 51 in August from July's 51.1 reading. The actual reading, however, came in well above expectations for 48.7. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the activity.
The Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 in August from July's 54.2 and bettered estimates for 52.1.
The surprise expansion in the manufacturing sector adds credence to recent speculation about a faster-than-expected economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Also, it is a positive development for the base metals and industrial commodities like iron ore, one of Australia's key exports.
Even so, the Aussie dollar is struggling to draw bids. In fact, the AUD/USD pair has declined by ten pips from 0.7357 to 0.7347, following the release of China's PMI data and is currently reporting a 0.2% decline on the day. The pair hit a multi-year high of 0.7381 early Monday.
AUD/USD may witness a deeper decline during the day ahead as technical indicators are reporting overbought conditions. The AUD/USD pair has rallied by nearly 1,900 pips over the past 5-1/2 months.
Dips, however, could be well supported, courtesy of Federal Reserve's latest decision to introduce inflation targeting, under which the central bank would allow inflation to run above the 2% target for some time before raising rates.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7347
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7192
|Daily SMA50
|0.7078
|Daily SMA100
|0.6839
|Daily SMA200
|0.6733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7254
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps marginal losses after above-forecast China PMI
AUD/USD trades in the red near 0.7350 versus 0.7381 in early Asia. China's NBS Manufacturing PMI bettered estimates to signal expansion in August. Overbought AUD is struggling to cheer the upbeat China PMIs amid Australian data dump.
USD/JPY consolidates Friday’s losses below 106.00 after Japanese data dump
USD/JPY retraces the heaviest downside in 12 weeks with a bounce off 105.20. Japan’s Preliminary Industrial Production surge 8.0%, Retail Sales dropped 3.3% in July. Risk-tone remains positive with S&P 500 Futures refreshing the record high above 3,515.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses
Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970. Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine. American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Will US job numbers boost sagging dollar?
The upcoming week features Australian GDP and the RBA rate decision. Late in the week, Canada and the US will release key employment data. German GDP declined by 9.7% in Q2, revised upwards from 10.1% in the initial estimate.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.