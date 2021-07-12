AUD/USD flirts with session lows, eyeing mid-0.7400s

- AUD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7500 mark on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters weighed on the perceived riskier aussie amid a modest USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD ahead of US CPI on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its intraday range, around the 0.7465-70 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's solid rebound from the vicinity of the 0.7400 mark, or YTD lows and failed ahead of the key 0.7500 psychological mark on the first day of a new trading week. The optimism led by the People’s Bank of China’s rate cut announcement turned out to be short-lived, instead was overshadowed by concerns about new coronavirus variants. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie and capped the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
The prevalent cautious mood extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar, which was further underpinned by expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy sooner. In fact, the June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. Hence, the market focus will remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Tuesday.
Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be looked upon for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from Thursday's release of monthly employment details from Australian to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will drive the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the USD price dynamics could provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.747
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7544
|Daily SMA50
|0.7669
|Daily SMA100
|0.7694
|Daily SMA200
|0.758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7496
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7409
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7442
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7605
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.