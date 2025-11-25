AUD/USD falls to near 0.6450 ahead of looming complete Australia’s CPI

AUD/USD depreciates after two days of gains, trading around 0.6450 during the European hours on Tuesday. Traders await Australia’s first fully expanded monthly CPI dataset for October due on Wednesday. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is not yet assigning major weight to the revamped series, with markets instead focusing on housing and services inflation for clearer price signals.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) gained on the likelihood of an RBA cautious stance. Minutes from the RBA’s November meeting indicated the central bank may keep rates unchanged for an extended period. ASX 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures show that as of November 20, the December 2025 contract traded at 96.41, implying a 6% probability of a rate cut to 3.35% from 3.60% at the upcoming RBA Board meeting.

The downside of the AUD/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued amid rising odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, driven by recent dovish remarks from Fed policymakers.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from 71% probability that markets priced a day ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Fox Business on Monday that his main concern is the weakening labour market, adding that inflation is “not a big problem” given the recent softness in employment. He also said the September payrolls figure will likely be revised lower and warned that concentrated hiring is “not a good sign,” indicating his support for a near-term rate cut.