AUD/USD strengthens to around 0.6505 in Thursday’s early Asian session.

Australian monthly CPI inflation climbs to 2.8% in July from 1.9% in June.

Concerns over the Fed’s independence persist, weighing on the US Dollar.

The AUD/USD pair extends the rally to near 0.6505 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) as hotter-than-expected Australian inflation data dents bets on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut. The second estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the second quarter (Q2) will take center stage later on Thursday.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed that the country’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% YoY in July, compared to an increase of 1.9% in June. This figure came in above the market consensus of 2.3% and registered the highest rate since July 2024.

The hotter Australian inflation data has pushed back expectations for another RBA rate reduction. Analysts expect a September rate cut to be highly unlikely, with the board expected to wait until the November meeting, once the September quarter CPI is released on October 29.

On the USD’s front, unabated concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback. US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s history. In response, Cook said Trump has no authority to fire her from the central bank, and she will not resign.

The second estimate of US GDP is due later on Thursday, which is expected to grow at an annual rate of 3.1% in Q2. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could underpin the Greenback in the near term.