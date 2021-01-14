AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7750 as USD bulls take a breather

- AUD/USD benefits from a pause in the US dollar’s rebound.
- Treasury yields hold firmer on Biden’s $2 trillion stimulus plan.
- Further upside depends on the US data, Powell and Biden’s speech.
AUD/USD has caught a fresh bid-wave in the last hours, now extending the bounce above 0.7750 amid a pause in the US dollar rebound, as markets await fresh trading impetus.
In Thursday’s Asian trading, President-elect Joe Biden’s expected stimulus of about $2 trillion saved the day for the Treasury yields, as they rebounded sharply and drove the US dollar higher alongside.
The fresh burst of bids in the greenback downed the AUD/USD pair to near 0.7730 before the bulls fought back control amid the uptick in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities. Further, better-than-expected Chinese Trade Balance data also aided the recovery in the aussie.
Heading into the European session, the US dollar bulls take a breather, as the dust settles in the aftermath of Biden’s likely bigger stimulus plan while the focus shifts towards the weekly US employment data and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Amid the recent chatter about reducing the Fed’s bond-buying, Powell’s comments could draw significant attention. However, Biden’s speech due at 0015 GMT on Friday will hold the key for fresh direction on the prices.
AUD/USD technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7762
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.7737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7668
|Daily SMA50
|0.749
|Daily SMA100
|0.7336
|Daily SMA200
|0.7078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7722
|Previous Weekly High
|0.782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive as Biden considers $2 trillion stimulus package
EUR/USD is trading near crucial support at 1.2140, as the US dollar and Treasury yields are cheering reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering a bigger-than-expected stimulus package of about $2 trillion. The ECB minutes and US weekly jobs data could influence the spot ahead of Powell’s speech.
Gold recovers above $1840 amid Biden's 'shoot for the moon' stimulus plan
Gold attempts bounce above $1840, having eroded nearly $20 in a quick move that saw the prices tumble to near $1830 region. CNN reported that President-elect Biden is considering a bigger stimulus plan of around $2 trillion, which lifted the Treasury yields along with the dollar.
GBP/USD off the lows, looks to regain 1.3650 ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3650 ahead of the European session. Despite the quick pullback, the bulls remain cautious amid the US dollar’s rebound while the focus shifts towards the critical US weekly jobless claims data and a speech by the Fed Chair Powell.
Forex Today: Biden's expected stimulus boosts markets, melts gold, Powell, jobless claims eyed
Reports that Biden's is set to announce a $2 trillion package have been boosting markets and weighing on gold. Investors are shrugging off Trump's second impeachment and eyeing a speech from Jerome Powell.
Dollar index jumps as Biden's fiscal plan balloons to $2 trillion
The US dollar gains ground against major currencies, pushing the DXY to near 90.50. The US yields jump, lifting the greenback higher on reports of a bigger fiscal stimulus plan.