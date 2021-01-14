AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7750 as USD bulls take a breather

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

  • AUD/USD benefits from a pause in the US dollar’s rebound.
  • Treasury yields hold firmer on Biden’s $2 trillion stimulus plan.
  • Further upside depends on the US data, Powell and Biden’s speech.

AUD/USD has caught a fresh bid-wave in the last hours, now extending the bounce above 0.7750 amid a pause in the US dollar rebound, as markets await fresh trading impetus.

In Thursday’s Asian trading, President-elect Joe Biden’s expected stimulus of about $2 trillion saved the day for the Treasury yields, as they rebounded sharply and drove the US dollar higher alongside.

The fresh burst of bids in the greenback downed the AUD/USD pair to near 0.7730 before the bulls fought back control amid the uptick in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities. Further, better-than-expected Chinese Trade Balance data also aided the recovery in the aussie.

Heading into the European session, the US dollar bulls take a breather, as the dust settles in the aftermath of Biden’s likely bigger stimulus plan while the focus shifts towards the weekly US employment data and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

Amid the recent chatter about reducing the Fed’s bond-buying, Powell’s comments could draw significant attention. However, Biden’s speech due at 0015 GMT on Friday will hold the key for fresh direction on the prices.

AUD/USD technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7762
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 0.7737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7668
Daily SMA50 0.749
Daily SMA100 0.7336
Daily SMA200 0.7078
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7782
Previous Daily Low 0.7722
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7712
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7686
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7651
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7772
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7807
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7833

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD on the defensive as Biden considers $2 trillion stimulus package

EUR/USD is trading near crucial support at 1.2140, as the US dollar and Treasury yields are cheering reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering a bigger-than-expected stimulus package of about $2 trillion. The ECB minutes and US weekly jobs data could influence the spot ahead of Powell's speech.

Gold recovers above $1840 amid Biden's 'shoot for the moon' stimulus plan

Gold attempts bounce above $1840, having eroded nearly $20 in a quick move that saw the prices tumble to near $1830 region. CNN reported that President-elect Biden is considering a bigger stimulus plan of around $2 trillion, which lifted the Treasury yields along with the dollar. 

GBP/USD off the lows, looks to regain 1.3650 ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3650 ahead of the European session. Despite the quick pullback, the bulls remain cautious amid the US dollar's rebound while the focus shifts towards the critical US weekly jobless claims data and a speech by the Fed Chair Powell.

Forex Today: Biden's expected stimulus boosts markets, melts gold, Powell, jobless claims eyed

Reports that Biden's is set to announce a $2 trillion package have been boosting markets and weighing on gold. Investors are shrugging off Trump's second impeachment and eyeing a speech from Jerome Powell.

Dollar index jumps as Biden's fiscal plan balloons to $2 trillion

The US dollar gains ground against major currencies, pushing the DXY to near 90.50. The US yields jump, lifting the greenback higher on reports of a bigger fiscal stimulus plan.

