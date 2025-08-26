AUD/USD edges up to near 0.6500 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders data

- AUD/USD rises marginally to near 0.6500 as the US Dollar faces slight selling pressure.
- Trump sends termination letter to Fed’s Cook over mortgage allegations.
- The RBA signaled more interest rate cuts this year.
The AUD/USD pair ticks higher to near the psychological level of 0.6500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The Aussie pair edges up as the US Dollar (USD) faces slight selling pressure, following the release of a letter by United States (US) President Donald Trump stating the termination of Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage allegations.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 98.20.
On late Monday, US President Trump fired Cook from her designation, with immediate effect, for making false statements on one or more mortgage agreements.
However, Cook said that she will continue to carry out her duties as Fed Governor. In a statement shared by her attorneys, “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.”
Market experts are seeing the event as an attack on Fed’s independence for fulfilling his economic agenda. "The concern is the intent of the Trump administration: it’s not to preserve Fed integrity, it’s to install Trump’s own people at the Fed,” analysts at Capital.com said, Reuters reported.
Trump had attacked Fed’s dignity a several times by threatening to remove Chair Jerome Powell for arguing in favor of holding interest rates steady.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on US Durable Goods Orders data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect fresh orders for durable goods have declined again, but at a moderate pace of 4%, compared to a 9.3% contraction seen in June.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades broadly stable even as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes of the August monetary policy meeting signaled that officials see the need of further interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. However, the pace of rate cuts would be determined by incoming data and the balance of global risks.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.1600, pressured by political turmoil in France
EUR/USD trades at a fresh three-week low below 1.1600 on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from the escalating political crisis in France as minority government PM Bayrou appears likely to be ousted in a crucial confidence vote next month. Broad US Dollar strength also adds to the pair's decline.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.3400 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400 on Wednesday. The pair is undermined by a sustained rebound in the US Dollar, even as the Trump-Fed drama remains at the forefront. The focus stays on tariff headlines and Fedspeak amid a lack of significant data from both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold pulls away from two-week-high, trades below $3,380
Gold loses its traction and trades below $3,380 after touching a two-week-high above $3,390 on Tuesday. Renewed US Dollar strength and the stabilization seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground as markets keep a close eye on the Trump-Fed feud.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.