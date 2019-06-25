AUD/USD drops from 2-week highs to a fresh daily low on Fed’s Bullard comments

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar rose across the board after Fed’s Bullard dismisses calls for 50 basis point cut. 
  • More Fed talk coming with Powell’s speech at in a few minutes. 

The AUD/USD pair was trading at the highest in two weeks and looking for a potential test of the 0.7000 but suddenly dropped 25 pips in a few minutes. The decline was triggered by Fed’s Bullard comments. 

St. Louis Fed President Bullard answered in an interview with Bloomberg that a 50 basis points rate cut in July would be "overdone." The greenback rose across the board after those comments. It trimmed losses and printed fresh highs versus the Euro and the Pound. 

Equity prices in the US dropped to test daily lows as AUD/USD fell from 0.6977 to 0.6950. As of writing trades at 0.6955/60, moving slowly of session lows. Markets participants now await Powell’s speech. 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6954
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6933
Daily SMA50 0.6975
Daily SMA100 0.7042
Daily SMA200 0.7108
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6969
Previous Daily Low 0.6926
Previous Weekly High 0.6938
Previous Weekly Low 0.6831
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6936
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6979
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7022

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks

EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks

St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700

GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700

GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion

USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark

Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark

Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.

Gold News

All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit

All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit

Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location