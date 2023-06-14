AUD/USD dribbles near 0.6800 after Fed-induced volatility near multi-day top, focus on Australia employment

- AUD/USD steadies at the highest level since February after a volatile Wednesday.
- Fed’s hawkish halt prods Aussie bulls ahead of a slew of Aussie/China data, RBA Bulletin.
- Sentiment dwindles as FOMC favors July rate hike, backs “meeting by meeting” approach for decision-making and revised up economic forecasts.
- Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, employment numbers and RBA Bulleting will precede China data dump to entertain Aussie traders.
AUD/USD makes rounds to 0.6800 as it portrays the Aussie pair trader’s anxiety ahead of multiple top-tier data releases from Australia and China during early Thursday. That said, the risk-barometer pair witnessed a volatile day on the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcements as it initially rose to the highest levels since February before retreating from 0.6835 amid hawkish signals from the US central bank.
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the benchmark Fed rate unchanged in the range of 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the 1.5-year-old rate hike cycle that propelled rates for 10 consecutive times. Even so, the hawkish signals from the FOMC Economic Projections and Fed Chair Powell’s speech underpin bullish bias about the US central bank.
That said, the dot plot rose 30 bps from March for 2024 and 2025 to 4.6% and 3.4% respectively while the median rate forecasts suggest two more rate increases in 2023. Further, no rate cuts nor recession is expected in the current year whereas the median estimation for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to 1.0% from 0.4% in March. Additionally, Powell’s speech unveils a “meeting by meeting” approach for decision-making but signals July as a ‘live’ meeting, suggesting a 0.25% rate hike.
On Wednesday, there were no major data releases from Australia but optimism ahead of the Fed underpinned the AUD/USD pair’s bullish bias. That said, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for May dropped to 1.1% YoY versus 1.5% expected and 2.6% prior
While portraying the market mood, Wall Street closed mixed whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yield eased 1.0 basis point (bps) to 3.79% but its two-year counterpart grinds higher at the three-month top to 4.70%.
Looking forward, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for June will be the first data to direct the AUD/USD pair amid receding hawkish hopes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Following that, May’s Aussie job numbers and RBA Bulleting for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 can entertain the pair traders. Also important to watch will be China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production for May, especially amid fears of easing economic recovery in Australia’s key customer.
Also read: Australian Employment Preview: Can the Aussie handle a slowdown in job creation?
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond May’s high of 0.6818 joins nearly overbought RSI (14) to challenge AUD/USD buyers.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|0.6767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6736
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6807
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.