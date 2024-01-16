AUD/USD dives to one-month lows at 0.6600 weighed by risk aversion

- The Aussie is under increasing bearish pressure after breaching 0.6660 support.
- Dwindling hopes of rate cuts and geopolitical tensions are boosting the US Dollar.
- Fed speakers, US Retail Sales and a string of data from China will set the pair's near-term direction.
The risk-sensitive Aussie is one of the worst performers on Tuesday, succumbing to the US Dollar’s strength. Hawkish comments by ECB policymakers and the increasing uncertainty in the Red Sea have forced traders to reassess their rate cut expectations, which is boosting the US Dollar against most of its rivals.
In Australia, recent data has shown that consumer confidence deteriorated in January, which has increased negative pressure on the Aussie.
The focus today is on the US NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index and a speech of Fed’s Waller, a traditional hawk. The highlight of the week, however, will be Wednesday’s US Retail Sales data.
Also on Wednesday, a slew of macroeconomic data from China, with a particular interest on the Q4 GDP and December’s Retail sales might have a significant impact on the Aussie.
Technical analysis shows the pair under increasing bearish pressure after breaching the 0.6660 support area. The next downside targets are 0.6540 and 0.6520. Resistances are the mentioned 0.6660 and 0.6735.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6601
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|0.6659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6753
|Daily SMA50
|0.6635
|Daily SMA100
|0.6515
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6705
|Previous Daily Low
|0.665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6647
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
