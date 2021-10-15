AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, around 0.7425-30 region

- AUD/USD gained some follow-through traction on Friday and shot to five-week tops.
- A modest USD weakness, the risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Rebounding US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped gains for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair shot to fresh five-week tops during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair has been rallying since late September amid the widespread rally in commodity prices, which tend to benefit the resources-linked aussie. The momentum got an additional boost during the latter half of the current week in the wake of aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade.
Despite a slightly stronger US CPI print, investors seem unconvinced about a sustained period of inflation. This was reinforced by a sharp decline in the longer-dated US Treasury bond yields, which triggered a USD corrective pullback from 13-month tops touched earlier this week.
Apart from this, the risk-on mood in the financial markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback through the first half of the trading action on Friday. This, in turn, benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and pushed the AUD/USD pair to the highest level since September 7.
However, a solid rebound in the US bond yields, along with prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed helped limit any deeper USD pullback. The minutes of the September FOMC meeting reaffirmed that the Fed remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021.
Moreover, fears of a faster than expected rise in inflationary pressure forced investors to start pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022. This seemed to be the only factor that held bulls from placing fresh bets around the AUD/USD pair and capped the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7423
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7285
|Daily SMA50
|0.7306
|Daily SMA100
|0.7416
|Daily SMA200
|0.7572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7226
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7382
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7495
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
