AUD/USD clears 0.6100 amid broad US dollar weakness

- AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains amid broad US dollar weakness.
- The coronavirus pandemic takes the toll on the greenback, RBA continues on its pledged liquidity infusion.
- China's Industrail Profits slump.
- Trade sentiment remains sluggish in wait for the House voting on the US COVID-19 Bill.
While extending its five-day winning streak, AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6100 during the early-Friday trading session. The pair benefits from the broad US dollar weakness amid mostly positive risk-tone despite coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. Today’s US House voting on the coronavirus relief package will be the key to watch.
The Aussie traders paid a little heed to the record drop in China’s Industrial Profits, down 38.3% YoY, for January-February. The reason could be traced from the US dollar weakness. The US dollar index drops to the fresh low in seven days to 99.22 by the press time.
The US is now ahead of China as far as the virus numbers of infected people, above 81,000, are concerned. Even so, US President Donald Trump cheers the Gilead Remdesivir and others.
The Republican leader, in his Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, told that he will be talking to China’s President Xi Jinping about the virus during his call at 02:30 GMT.
The US Senate passed a $2 trillion aid package the previous day and there is likely debate over the same around 10:00 GMT before pushing it to the lower House for final voting.
It should also be noted that the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures for March, expected 90.00 versus 95.9 prior, may offer additional volatility to the pair.
Though, the major attention will be given to the political plays as well as coronavirus data for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Unless marking a daily closing below the 10-day SMA level of 0.5935, the pair is likely rising further towards 21-day SMA, at 0.6235 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.608
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6063
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6239
|Daily SMA50
|0.6527
|Daily SMA100
|0.6698
|Daily SMA200
|0.6774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6087
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 109.00 as USD, S&P 500 futures flash red
The US dollar continues to lose ground on the US fiscal stimulus. USD/JPY is trading below key average despite gains in the Asian equities. The S&P 500 futures, however, are flashing red and calling caution on the part of the bears.
AUD/USD fades a spike above 0.6100 amid US dollar weakness
AUD/USD builds onto the previous five-day rise, now retracing a spike above the 0.61 handle amid broad US dollar weakness. The House votes on the US COVID-19 Bill will be the key.
Oil trading is not for the faint of heart
The collapse of the price of crude oil over the past five weeks has been eye-watering in its speed but otherwise unremarkable in a commodity market long given to violent price movement. Price history predicts a rapid return for oil prices.
Gold: Steps back from two-week top to stay below $1,650
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s gains. The bullion earlier cheered the broad US dollar weakness while paying a little heed to the risk-on sentiment. Risk-tone remains positive ahead of the House voting on the US aid package.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.