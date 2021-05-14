AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.7750

- AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.7750 in early European session.
- Pair seeks more downside if price breaks below 0.7710.
- Momentum oscillator remains on oversold trajectory and warns against aggressive bets.
The AUD/USD pair maintains a muted tone and trades in a range-bound manner in the European session. The pair tracks the previous day’s subdued price action, accumulating 30-pip moves at a time.
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7744, up 0.019% on the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating gains above the 0.7730 level. The price is placed just above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7712. If price breaks below the mentioned level, then the first stop would be Thursday's low at 0.7687.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline with bearish crossover. This suggests the price could correct further toward the 0.7650 horizontal support level followed by the April 14 lows at 0.7633.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the session’s high at 0.7747, then it could reach the previous day’s high at 0.7768 followed by the 0.7820 horizontal resistance level.
The next area of resistance would be the May 7 high at 0.7853 for bulls.
AUD/USD Additional Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7743
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.771
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.7492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7769
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.