AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.7750

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan

 

  • AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.7750 in early European session.
  • Pair seeks more downside if price breaks below 0.7710.
  • Momentum oscillator remains on oversold trajectory and warns against aggressive bets.

The AUD/USD pair maintains a muted tone and trades in a range-bound manner in the European session. The pair tracks the previous day’s subdued price action, accumulating 30-pip moves at a time.

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7744, up 0.019% on the day.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating gains above the 0.7730 level. The price is placed just above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7712. If price breaks below the mentioned level, then the first stop would be Thursday's low at 0.7687.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline with  bearish crossover. This suggests the price could correct further toward the 0.7650 horizontal support level followed by the April 14 lows at 0.7633.

Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the session’s high at 0.7747, then it could reach the previous day’s high at 0.7768 followed by the 0.7820 horizontal resistance level.

The next area of resistance would be the May 7 high at 0.7853 for bulls.

AUD/USD Additional Levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7743
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7761
Daily SMA50 0.771
Daily SMA100 0.7721
Daily SMA200 0.7492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7769
Previous Daily Low 0.7688
Previous Weekly High 0.7863
Previous Weekly Low 0.7674
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7688
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.785

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales

EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales

EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears

GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears

GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls

XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls

Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.

Gold News

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback. 

Read more

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures