AUD/USD attracts some buyers near 0.6700 ahead of Chinese data

The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6700 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day as the US Dollar loses momentum. That being said, the dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) after the Fed monetary policy meeting exert some selling pressure on the USD and create a tailwind for the AUD/USD. At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6698, down 0.04% on the day. The latest data on Friday showed that the preliminary Australian Judo Bank Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December rose to a two-month high of 47.4 from 46.2 in November. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.8 in the same period versus 47.7 prior and Services PMI grew to 47.6 compared to 46.0 in the previous reading. Furthermore, the Chinese Industrial Product and Retail Sales for November will be due on Friday. Any sign of further weakness in key economic data in China could weigh on sentiment and the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). On the other hand, US Retail sales rose 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.2% decline in the previous reading, below the market consensus of 0.1% drop. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 202K for the week ending December 8 versus 221K prior, better than the market expectation. The Fed held its key interest rate steady at its December meeting on Wednesday and the market is pricing in a more aggressive rate cut, doubling the committee’s dot-plot projection by expecting 1.5 percentage points in rate cuts next year. This, in turn, weighs on the Greenback across the board. Investors will keep an eye on the Chinese economic data, including Chinese Industrial Products and Retail Sales. Also, the US S&P Global PMI, the Empire Manufacturing Index, and Industrial Production data will be released later on Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.