AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.6640 as US Dollar faces pressures, US Employment eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/USD has found some support near 0.6640 amid mild pressure in the USD Index.
  • FOMC members favored a skip in the policy-tightening regime to buy some time to assess the economy’s progress.
  • The Australian Dollar failed to find strength despite better-than-anticipated monthly Trade Balance data.

The AUD/USD pair has found some support near 0.6640 in the late Asian session. The Aussie asset has sensed some buying interest after mild pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has witnessed a minor sell-off after printing a fresh four-day high at 103.40.

Mild losses posted by S&P500 on Wednesday have extended sharply overnight as fears of a recession in the United States have elevated considering the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates further. In June monetary policy meeting, Fed policymakers were mixed about skipping the rate-tightening spell.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members judged it appropriate or acceptable to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5-1/4 percent at this meeting. And, favored a skip in the policy-tightening regime to buy some time to assess the economy’s progress toward achieving price stability and full employment levels.

On Thursday, investors will focus on the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change report. As per the estimates, the US ADP report will show fresh additions of 228K in June vs. the former addition of 278K.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar failed to find strength despite better-than-anticipated monthly Trade Balance data. Headline Goods/Services Trade Balance came in at 11,791M MoM for May, compared with the expectations of 10,500M and 11,158M prior.

This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the interest rate decision unchanged at 4.10%. RBA Governor Philip Lowe kept monetary policy steady as the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) softened sharply to 5.6% vs. the prior release of 6.8%.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6655
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6655
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6733
Daily SMA50 0.6676
Daily SMA100 0.6692
Daily SMA200 0.6695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6698
Previous Daily Low 0.6653
Previous Weekly High 0.6721
Previous Weekly Low 0.6595
Previous Monthly High 0.69
Previous Monthly Low 0.6484
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6639
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6623
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.673

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data, Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling

GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside

Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside

Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.

Gold News

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.

Read more

US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today

US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today

The resilience of the US labor market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures