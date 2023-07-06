AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.6640 as US Dollar faces pressures, US Employment eyed

- AUD/USD has found some support near 0.6640 amid mild pressure in the USD Index.
- FOMC members favored a skip in the policy-tightening regime to buy some time to assess the economy’s progress.
- The Australian Dollar failed to find strength despite better-than-anticipated monthly Trade Balance data.
The AUD/USD pair has found some support near 0.6640 in the late Asian session. The Aussie asset has sensed some buying interest after mild pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has witnessed a minor sell-off after printing a fresh four-day high at 103.40.
Mild losses posted by S&P500 on Wednesday have extended sharply overnight as fears of a recession in the United States have elevated considering the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates further. In June monetary policy meeting, Fed policymakers were mixed about skipping the rate-tightening spell.
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members judged it appropriate or acceptable to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5-1/4 percent at this meeting. And, favored a skip in the policy-tightening regime to buy some time to assess the economy’s progress toward achieving price stability and full employment levels.
On Thursday, investors will focus on the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change report. As per the estimates, the US ADP report will show fresh additions of 228K in June vs. the former addition of 278K.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar failed to find strength despite better-than-anticipated monthly Trade Balance data. Headline Goods/Services Trade Balance came in at 11,791M MoM for May, compared with the expectations of 10,500M and 11,158M prior.
This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the interest rate decision unchanged at 4.10%. RBA Governor Philip Lowe kept monetary policy steady as the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) softened sharply to 5.6% vs. the prior release of 6.8%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6655
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6733
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data
EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data, Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data.
Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today
The resilience of the US labor market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March.