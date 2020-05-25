AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie eyeing the May’s eyes, trades near 0.6550 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading off the May’s highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6550 resistance. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD consolidates the recent gains while off the May’s highs. The aussie is trading just below the 0.6550 resistance and above the main SMAs while the bias remains tilted in favor of bulls in the medium-term. However, the spot will need a sustained break above the 0.6550 level for a potential retest of the May’s highs near the 0.6600 figure en route towards the 0.6700 level. On the other hand, support can emerge near the 0.6500 and 0.6480 levels.
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6550, 0.6600, 0.6700
Support: 0.6500, 0.6480, 0.6400
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6546
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.6537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6489
Daily SMA50 0.6286
Daily SMA100 0.6495
Daily SMA200 0.6661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6578
Previous Daily Low 0.6506
Previous Weekly High 0.6617
Previous Weekly Low 0.641
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6533
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.655
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6468
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.643
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6647

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.09 amid upbeat German data, thin liquidity

EUR/USD trades around 1.09 amid upbeat German data, thin liquidity

EUR/USD is trading around 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May beat expectations with 79.5 points in May. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.

GBP/USD News

Market share war shakes crypto market

Market share war shakes crypto market

Bitcoin loses strength versus the altcoins, which are more resistant to falls. The market is once again feeling fear, according to sentiment indicators. The XRP, the last one to reach the market share battle, shows strong growth potential.

Read more

Gold: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited

Gold: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session amid the prevalent risk-on mood, albeit has managed to defend the $1722 horizontal support.

Gold News

USD/JPY looks to end day near 107.70 with small gains

USD/JPY looks to end day near 107.70 with small gains

The USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in an extremely tight 15-pip range on Monday as US investors enjoy a long-weekend in observance of Memorial Day.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures