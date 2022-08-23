AUD/USD aims to recapture three-day high at 0.6960, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

- AUD/USD is concluding its correction and will advance to reclaim its three-day high at 0.6960.
- Dismal performance on the PMI front resulted in a steep decline in the DXY.
- Investors have now shifted their focus on US Durable Goods Orders for further guidance.
The AUD/USD pair displayed a correction to near 0.6920 after a stellar rebound from a low of 0.6860. The asset has comfortably established above the critical hurdle of 0.6900 and is likely to recapture its three-day high at 0.6960. The major has strengthened after the release of the dismal Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data by the US.
A sharp contraction in the US PMI is indicating the consequences of squeezing liquidity from the market. The US Services PMI has contracted dramatically to 44.1 against the forecast of an expansion to 49.2 and the prior release of 47.3. Also, the Manufacturing PMI has contracted to 51.3 from the estimates of 52 and the prior release of 52.2.
Stick to the path of achieving price stability in the economy, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is hiking the borrowing rates with severe momentum. The Fed has elevated its interest rates to 2.25-2.50% from 0-0.25% in its last four monetary policy meetings. And, one can assume the velocity of squeezing liquidity from the market. The unavailability of cheap money for the corporate sector resulted in the selection of ultra-filtered investment projects only and therefore a decline in the PMI data.
Now, investors are focusing on the US Durable Goods Orders data, which are expected to contract to 0.6% from the prior release of 2%. This also indicates a decline in the overall demand and may result in more pressure on the US dollar index (DXY).
On the aussie front, investors have ignored the downbeat Australian PMI numbers and have punished the DXY. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slipped sharply to 54.5 vs. expectations of 57.3 and the prior release of 55.7. While the Services PMI data landed lower to 49.6 against the forecasts of 54 and the former figure of 50.9.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6979
|Daily SMA50
|0.6918
|Daily SMA100
|0.705
|Daily SMA200
|0.7139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6903
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture three-day high at 0.6960, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
The AUD/USD pair displayed a correction to near 0.6920 after a stellar rebound from a low of 0.6860. The asset has comfortably established above the critical hurdle of 0.6900 and is likely to recapture its three-day high at 0.6960.
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9960 after failing to regain parity
The EUR/USD pair bounced from record lows but could not regain the 1.0000 level. Market players remain concerned about economic growth and resume betting on another Fed’s 75 bps hike.
Gold: Dead cat bounce or interim bottom?
Gold is up for the day after the dollar changed course early in the American session.The catalyst for the USD slide came from S&P Global, as the company published the flash estimates of the US August PMIs.
Is this the bullish signal for 85% rally in SHIB?
Shiba Inu community predicted a 111 trillion SHIB burn, fueling a bullish sentiment among SHIB holders. Shiba Inu’s burn events have triggered a rally in the meme coin over the past two months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!