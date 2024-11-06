AUD/USD: A break of the major support at 0.6535 is unlikely – UOB Group

The Australian Dollar (AUD) could further but a break of the major support at 0.6535 is unlikely. In the longer run, month-long AUD weakness has stabilised; AUD is expected to trade in a 0.6535/0.6655 range for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann notes.
AUD is expected to trade in a 0.6535/0.6655 range for now
24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view of sideways trading yesterday was incorrect, as AUD rose sharply, reaching a high of 0.6641. The advance was short-lived, as AUD plummeted from the high. AUD could drop further but a break of the major support at 0.6535 is unlikely (minor support is at 0.6565). Resistance levels are at 0.6620 and 0.6640.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from Monday (04 Nov, spot at 0.6585), wherein the recent ‘month-long AUD weakness has stabilised,’ and AUD ‘is expected to ‘trade in a 0.6535/0.6655 range for now.’ Yesterday, AUD rose to a high of 0.6641, and then plummeted today. The price movements provides no fresh clues and we continue to expect AUD to trade in a 0.6535/0.6655 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy near 1.0750 as Trump set to win US presidential race
EUR/USD remains deep in the red near the 1.0750 level, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the official announcement of the US election outcome. Republican nominee Donald Trump is about to officially take on the US presidency, supporting the US Dollar resurgence.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2900 as Trump trades-led USD rally stalls
GBP/USD is holding its recovery above 1.2850 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stalls its Trump trades-led rally, allowing the pair to catch a breather. The rebound is likely to remain capped as the Republican candidate will be officially announced as the 47th US president.
Gold price bounces off multi-week low near $2,700
Gold price has bounced off the $2,700 level in the European session on Wednesday, having come under intense selling pressure on a potential Trump win in the US election. The bright metal remains vulnerable, as the US Dollar stands tall on the return of Trump trades.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.