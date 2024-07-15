The Australian Dollar (AUD) is expected to trade in a range between 0.6745 and 0.6790. Room for AUD to continue to rise, but it has to surpass 0.6800 before further advance can be expected, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
AUD may reach 0.6800 if it breaks above 0.6790
24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, we expected AUD to trade in a 0.6740/0.6785 range. AUD then traded in a higher range of 0.6755/0.6794. The price action did not result in any clear increase in momentum, and we continue to expect AUD to trade in a range, probably between 0.6745 and 0.6790.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Not much has changed since our update from last Friday (12 Jul, spot at 0.6765). As highlighted, while there is room for AUD to continue to rise, it has to surpass 0.6800 before further advance can be expected. Given the overbought conditions, it remains to be seen if AUD can break above 0.6800. Overall, only a breach of 0.6735 (‘strong support’ level was at 0.6725 last Friday) would indicate that the AUD strength from two weeks ago has come to an end.”
