AUD/NZD to challenge last week's high of 1.0492 if RBNZ delays second rate hike – Rabobank

“Even on a rate hike this week from the RBNZ, there is scope for the NZD to move lower if guidance limits the potential for another rate hike this year. Last week’s high at AUD/NZD 1.0492 is likely to offer some resistance.”

“Any indication from the RBNZ that it could delay a second rate hike until 2022 could push AUD/NZD higher near-term. That said, we still expect the cross rate to turn lower medium-term based on the dovish position of the RBA .”

The October 5 Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) policy meeting will be followed a day later by that of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Although AUD/NZD trended lower from late March to mid-September, it has subsequently recovered some ground. The near-term outlook for the currency pair is likely to be governed by the outcome of this week’s central bank meetings. Looking ahead, economists at Rabobank forecast AUD/NZD at 1.03 on a three-month view.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.