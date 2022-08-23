  • AUD/NZD is likely to slip lower to 1.1120 amid poor Aussie PMI data.
  • The Manufacturing PMI landed at 54.4 while the Services PMI was released at 49.6.
  • Going forward, investors' focus will remain on the NZ Retail Sales data.

The AUD/NZD pair is facing barricades around 1.1140 in the Asian session. The asset is displaying exhaustion after printing a three-week high of 1.1151 last week. The cross is expected to display a sheer downside move after violating the immediate support of 1.1130 as the IHS Markit has reported a downbeat Aussie Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data.

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slipped sharply to 54.5 from the expectations of 57.3 and the prior release of 55.7. While the Services PMI data landed lower to 49.6 against the estimates of 54 and the former release of 50.9. The downbeat PMI data has weakened the aussie bulls. No doubt, the poor PMI data could be the consequence of the rising Official Cash Rate (OCR) by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In order to tame the soaring price pressures, RBA Governor Philip Lowe has already raised the OCR to 1.85% by announcing three 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes consecutively. The sudden unavailability of cheap money in the aussie zone has trimmed the overall economic activities.

On the kiwi front, investors are awaiting the release of the NZ Retail Sales, which are due on Wednesday. The economic data was recorded at -0.5% for the first quarter of CY2022. Considering the soaring price pressures, the economic data should land higher as payouts for households have increased tremendously. In case of a decline in the economic data, investors will prefer to dump the kiwi dollar due to a slowdown in the overall demands.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.1137
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1153
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.106
Daily SMA100 1.1024
Daily SMA200 1.0832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1159
Previous Daily Low 1.1115
Previous Weekly High 1.1167
Previous Weekly Low 1.0943
Previous Monthly High 1.1246
Previous Monthly Low 1.0936
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1212

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

