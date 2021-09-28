AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More upside likely above 1.0400

- AUD/NZD turns slightly negative after it claims 1.0400 on Tuesday.
- Bulls remain hopeful above psychological 1.0400 mark .
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with bullish bias.
AUD/NZD prints fresh daily gains ahead of the Australian Retail Sales data on Tuesday. The pair touched the 1.0400 mark and immediately slids below following the upside pressure there. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0378, down 0.04% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair bucked up the prevailing short-term downside trend, which extends from the July 13 high at 1.0753. The consolidation in price began on September 13 and the cross-currency pair formed a rounding bottom technical pattern.
The descending trendline from the high of July 13 acts as a resistance for the bulls. If the price breaks the bearish sloping line, it could move back to the 1.0450 horizontal resistance level, which also coincides with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) .
A daily close above the 50-day SMA could mean the continuation of upside momentum toward the 1.0500 horizontal resistance level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would accelerate the buying pressure toward the high made on August 3 at 1.0592.
Alternatively, if the price moves lower, it could retest the 1.0350 horizontal support level followed by Friday’s low at 1.0305. Next, AUD/NZD bears would testify the low made on September 16 at 1.0278.
AUD/NZD additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.038
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0383
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0361
|Daily SMA50
|1.0444
|Daily SMA100
|1.0585
|Daily SMA200
|1.0671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0335
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0365
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0287
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0592
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0471
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.