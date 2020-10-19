AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Defends Thursday's low of 1.07

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/NZD holds support at 1.07, but bounce remains elusive. 
  • Technical charts are calling a deeper decline toward the 200-day SMA.

The bears look to be in control of AUD/NZD, but so far, last week's low has held ground. 

The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.0709, having clocked a high and low of 1.0730 and 1.0710 early today. 

AUD/NZD fell nearly 1.3% last week, erasing gains seen in the preceding two weeks and signaling a resumption of the sell-off from the August high of 1.1044. 

The failed bearish channel breakout seen on the daily chart indicates the path of least resistance to the downside. Key indicators like the 14-day relative strength index and the MACD histogram are also painting a bearish picture. 

As such, the odds appear stacked in favor of a decline below Thursday's low of 1.07. That would expose the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0619.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0711
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.0722
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.08
Daily SMA50 1.0864
Daily SMA100 1.0783
Daily SMA200 1.0622
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0761
Previous Daily Low 1.0698
Previous Weekly High 1.087
Previous Weekly Low 1.0698
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0737
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0629
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.71 on mixed Chinese data dump

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.71 on mixed Chinese data dump

AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating the uptick below 0.7100 on mixed Chinese GDP and activity numbers. The upbeat market mood, amid hopes of vaccine and stimulus aid, underpins the higher-yielding aussie at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Better bid above $1900, looks to re-enter rising channel

Gold: Better bid above $1900, looks to re-enter rising channel

Gold picks up a bid, probes the lower end of a rising channel. The yellow metal is now looking to re-enter the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 lows and Oct.2 and Oct. 12 highs. 

Gold News

USD/JPY holds steady below 105.50 amid risk-on mood

USD/JPY holds steady below 105.50 amid risk-on mood

USD/JPY remains capped below by 105.50 following Friday’s downbeat performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Futures benefit from hopes of US stimulus, virus vaccine. Japan's September month Trade Balance eased to ¥675 B.

USD/JPY News

WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00

WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00

WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.

Oil News

Forex Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers

Forex Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers

Low inflation was reported in the eurozone and Japan, as economic activity remains subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK, Australia and Canada all released weak employment data, and unemployment claims shot up in the United States.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures