AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Defends Thursday's low of 1.07

- AUD/NZD holds support at 1.07, but bounce remains elusive.
- Technical charts are calling a deeper decline toward the 200-day SMA.
The bears look to be in control of AUD/NZD, but so far, last week's low has held ground.
The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.0709, having clocked a high and low of 1.0730 and 1.0710 early today.
AUD/NZD fell nearly 1.3% last week, erasing gains seen in the preceding two weeks and signaling a resumption of the sell-off from the August high of 1.1044.
The failed bearish channel breakout seen on the daily chart indicates the path of least resistance to the downside. Key indicators like the 14-day relative strength index and the MACD histogram are also painting a bearish picture.
As such, the odds appear stacked in favor of a decline below Thursday's low of 1.07. That would expose the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0619.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0711
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.08
|Daily SMA50
|1.0864
|Daily SMA100
|1.0783
|Daily SMA200
|1.0622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0698
|Previous Weekly High
|1.087
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0698
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0712
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
