AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears eye 11-month-old support line on upbeat NZ Q4 jobs report

- AUD/NZD stays heavy near recently flashed two-month low.
- New Zealand Unemployment Rate, Employment Change offered positive surprises in Q4.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 50-day SMA favor bears.
AUD/NZD takes offers near 1.0560 following its slump to the early December lows amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote declined heavily after New Zealand (NZ) jobs report for the fourth quarter (Q4) flashed strong data.
Read: New Zealand Q4 Unemployment Rate dropped below expectations of 5.6% to 4.9%, NZD/USD jumps 30 pips
The welcome figures help the AUD/NZD bears to direct the previous day’s downside break of 50-day SMA towards an ascending trend line from March 2020, currently around 1.0530, amid bearish MACD.
Should the AUD/NZD sellers refrain from respecting the strong support line, the 1.0500 threshold and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of March-August 2020 upside near 1.0480, followed by November 2020 bottom surrounding 1.0410, should gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs a daily closing beyond the 50-day SMA level of 1.0660 to regain the 1.0700 round-figure.
However, any further upside will be challenged by December 2020 tops near 1.0745 and the January 2021 peak surrounding 1.0845.
Overall, AUD/NZD is ready to test the key support but any further downside needs extra strong catalysts from New Zealand or downbeat factors from Australia.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0581
|Today Daily Change
|-69 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|1.065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0736
|Daily SMA50
|1.0659
|Daily SMA100
|1.0688
|Daily SMA200
|1.0723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0689
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows, further slides ahead
AUD/USD reached a fresh yearly low of 0.7563, now trading in the 0.7580 region. The bearish case is backed by broad greenback’s demand amid progress in US stimulus talks.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 billion.
Silver Price Analysis: The short squeeze has failed, but the bulls will be back
Silver has lost around 12.8% in the move from the highs with the bulk of the supply kicking in around the European open. US yields shot higher as some normalization returned to markets following the Reddit frenzy and the US dollar picked up a strong bid.
GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers
Shares in Gamestop continued the wild ride on Tuesday, rallying nearly 60% from session lows. Robinhood was said to raise its share buying limit from 20 shares to 100 shares for Gamestop. Mark Cuan on CNBC says "Robinhood took out a bunch of natural buyers".
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.