AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears eye 11-month-old support line on upbeat NZ Q4 jobs report

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD stays heavy near recently flashed two-month low.
  • New Zealand Unemployment Rate, Employment Change offered positive surprises in Q4.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 50-day SMA favor bears.

AUD/NZD takes offers near 1.0560 following its slump to the early December lows amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote declined heavily after New Zealand (NZ) jobs report for the fourth quarter (Q4) flashed strong data.

Read: New Zealand Q4 Unemployment Rate dropped below expectations of 5.6% to 4.9%, NZD/USD jumps 30 pips

The welcome figures help the AUD/NZD bears to direct the previous day’s downside break of 50-day SMA towards an ascending trend line from March 2020, currently around 1.0530, amid bearish MACD.

Should the AUD/NZD sellers refrain from respecting the strong support line, the 1.0500 threshold and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of March-August 2020 upside near 1.0480, followed by November 2020 bottom surrounding 1.0410, should gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs a daily closing beyond the 50-day SMA level of 1.0660 to regain the 1.0700 round-figure.

However, any further upside will be challenged by December 2020 tops near 1.0745 and the January 2021 peak surrounding 1.0845.

Overall, AUD/NZD is ready to test the key support but any further downside needs extra strong catalysts from New Zealand or downbeat factors from Australia.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0581
Today Daily Change -69 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.65%
Today daily open 1.065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0736
Daily SMA50 1.0659
Daily SMA100 1.0688
Daily SMA200 1.0723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0689
Previous Daily Low 1.0623
Previous Weekly High 1.076
Previous Weekly Low 1.0632
Previous Monthly High 1.0844
Previous Monthly Low 1.0632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0648
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0619
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0685
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.072
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0751

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows, further slides ahead

AUD/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows, further slides ahead

AUD/USD reached a fresh yearly low of 0.7563, now trading in the 0.7580 region. The bearish case is backed by broad greenback’s demand amid progress in US stimulus talks.

AUD/USD News

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 billion.

Read more

Silver Price Analysis: The short squeeze has failed, but the bulls will be back

Silver Price Analysis: The short squeeze has failed, but the bulls will be back

Silver has lost around 12.8% in the move from the highs with the bulk of the supply kicking in around the European open. US yields shot higher as some normalization returned to markets following the Reddit frenzy and the US dollar picked up a strong bid.

Read more

GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers

GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers

Shares in Gamestop continued the wild ride on Tuesday, rallying nearly 60% from session lows. Robinhood was said to raise its share buying limit from 20 shares to 100 shares for Gamestop. Mark Cuan on CNBC says "Robinhood took out a bunch of natural buyers".

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures