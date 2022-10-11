- A lucid trend reversal shown by AUD/NZD has underpinned the kiwi bulls.
- The 200-EMA is acting as a major cushion for the counter.
- The RSI (14) will trigger a downside momentum if drops into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
The AUD/NZD pair has dropped below 1.1300 in Tokyo as strength in the downside bias has picked up. The cross is declining from the late New York session after facing severe hurdles around 1.1320. Widened divergence in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)-Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy is continuously impacting the aussie bulls.
On a four-hour scale, the formation of lower highs and lower lows has confirmed the trend reversal, which will compel the market participants to ‘sell rise’. The aussie bulls have sensed temporary demand from the mighty 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) a few times. The cushion of 200-EMA is critical for the cross and price movement near the same will determine further direction.
A bearish crossover, represented by the 20-and 50-period EMAs at 1.1363 add to the downside filters.
Apart from that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that kiwi bulls are not bearish anymore by the time. A breakdown of the momentum oscillator into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 will trigger the downside momentum.
The kiwi bulls will strengthen if the cross surrenders the 50% Fibo retracement placed at 1.1240, which will drag the asset towards the round-level support at 1.1200, followed by 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.1180.
Alternatively, a break above 23.6% Fibo retracement around 1.1375 will drive the asset towards September 30 high at 1.1440. A breach of the latter will send the asset toward September 26 high at 1.1462.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1333
|Daily SMA50
|1.1208
|Daily SMA100
|1.1131
|Daily SMA200
|1.0965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1367
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1241
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1491
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1221
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6300 on downbeat Australia Consumer Confidence, mixed mood
AUD/USD remains depressed around the lowest levels since April 2020 as the recent downbeat Aussie data adds strength to the bearish bias during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.
EUR/USD finds cushion around 0.9700 as risk-off impulse eases
The EUR/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around the critical support of 0.9700 in the Tokyo session. The asset has witnessed value interest as DXY has slipped below the immediate cushion of 113.00 posts the risk-off impulse started fading away.
Gold: Impending bull cross teases buyers near $1,670
Gold price portrays a corrective bounce near $1,670 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first positive day in five as the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to cheer the return of the full markets and the hawkish Fed bets.
Solana: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust
The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust. But a low reading in PPI and/or CPI this week might re-ignite doubts about the Fed’s resoluteness, even if the vast majority think the Nov 3 policy meeting brings 75 bp come hell or high water.