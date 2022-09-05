- AUD/NZD extends the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low.
- Hawkish hopes from the RBA favor bulls ahead of the event.
- RBA is expected to announce 0.50% rate hike, focus will be on rate statement.
AUD/NZD defends bulls around 1.1160 ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy announcements during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair takes clues from the hawkish hopes of the Aussie central bank, as well as the market’s cautious optimism.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.40% to 3,940 at the latest while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 3.20% after the softer end to the week’s trading, considering the week-start holiday in the US.
It should be noted that downbeat figures from Australia’s largest customer China and at home fail to push back the buyers amid expectations of stronger rate hikes by the RBA.
That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI dropped to 55.0 in August, versus 55.5 in prior readings. In doing so, the private activity gauge traced the major PMIs from the dragon nation that recently signaled pessimism for the world’s most significant industrial player.
At home, the AiG Performance of Construction Index and S&P Global Services PMI for August improved in August while TD Securities Inflation dropped to -0.5% during the stated monthly, versus 1.2% prior. Further, Australia’s ANZ Job Advertisements improved to 2.0% compared to -1.1% prior whereas the Company Gross Operating Profits for the second quarter (Q2) rose past 4.0% market forecast to 7.0%, compared to 10.2% previous readings.
Elsewhere, the energy crisis in Europe and the escalating US-China tussles seem to have probed the AUD/NZD prices ahead of the RBA’s verdict. Market forecasts favor the fourth 0.50% rate hike, which is mainly priced in and may gain fewer accolades if announced.
Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Is the central bank ready to slow the tightening pace?
Technical analysis
A one-week-old resistance line, around 1.1185 by the press time, challenges the AUD/NZD pair’s rebound from the 21-DMA support, close to 1.1130 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1123
|Daily SMA50
|1.1091
|Daily SMA100
|1.105
|Daily SMA200
|1.0867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1129
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1129
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1278
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450
GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.1400 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is providing a boost to the dollar ahead of Fed's Beige Book.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.