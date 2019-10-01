AUD/JPY technical analysis: Pulls back from 50-day EMA after RBA’s rate cut

- AUD/JPY fails to break 50-day EMA, four-week-old support-line in the spotlight for now.
- RBA matched market expectations of a 0.25% rate cut.
Following initial spikes to 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), AUD/JPY aims to revisit short-term support-line while taking rounds to 72.85 during early-Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matched market-wide expectations while announcing a 0.25% Cash Rate cut. However, RBA statement offered details of decision and conveys a dovish bias.
Read: RBA: Reasonable to expect extended period of low rates
With the bearish signal from 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) grabbing sellers’ attention, a downside break of near-term rising trendline support, at 72.75, can extend declines to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downpour, at 72.37.
On the upside, pair’s successful break of 50-day EMA level, at 73.30 now, could push buyers to confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 73.90. However, September month high near to 74.50 could restrict the pair’s further upside.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.9
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|72.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.28
|Daily SMA50
|72.89
|Daily SMA100
|74.18
|Daily SMA200
|76.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.11
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7
|Previous Weekly High
|73.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.48
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers biggest quarterly drop since Q2, 2018
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having registered the biggest quarterly drop in over a year in Q3. The focus today is on the preliminary Eurozone inflation data for September. The common currency could regain some poise if the core inflation beats estimates.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK Manufacturing PMI, Brexit plan
GBP/USD stays below 1.2300 ahead of the key day. The UK PM Johnson is expected to reveal secrets of his Brexit plan and while struggling with domestic politics. The UK/US Manufacturing PMIs could entertain traders.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold: Weaker around 8-week low as DXY hits multi-month high
With the US Dollar (DXY) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
US Manufacturing ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Too soon to cheer
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 50.0 in September after slipping to 49.1 in August and 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.3 from 46.0. The employment index was 47.4 in August and 51.7 in July.